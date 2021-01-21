To the Editor:
In his guest perspective in the Jan. 7, 2021, issue of this publication, a writer labeled his commentary, “Build houses or protect nature.”
The choices relative to housing development and natural resource protection need not be an either/or proposition. I am confident that we can do both, and I believe this is what the vast majority of city residents support.
This balanced approach is also what we can reasonably afford in terms of taxpayers’ cost, as opposed to the singular “protect nature” approach the writer espouses. I encourage all to view the decisions and objectives that emerge from the interim zoning process as supportive of “building houses and protecting nature.”
And should some disagree (as is likely), let’s do so with civility and respect.
In the same guest perspective, the writer characterized statements included in my Dec. 23, 2020, guest perspective as “an ad-hominem attack” on a group of city residents.
I vehemently, but respectfully, reject his contention. I stated my view that the position of a group of residents in support of the dramatic downzoning via covenant of the three large southeast quadrant/Dorset Meadows parcels does not advance the best interests of all city residents.
I also stated my inference that their support of the downzoning suggests they are “either unaware of or lack appreciation for the negative consequences” (as I understand them). I attacked no one. I simply stated my disagreement with how this group views these events. It does not advance anyone’s agenda to make unfounded accusations in the midst of an important public policy discussion.
What followed were several factors that influence my view of this situation. As far as I know, each fact cited in my guest perspective is accurate. I cannot say the same for the “build houses or protect nature” guest perspective.
The writer stated that adoption of interim zoning “happened because of a citizen referendum.”
This is false. There was no referendum. The writer correctly states the sole criterion (relating to documentation of how natural resources would be protected) upon which the development review board denied the permit for the Dorset Meadows application.
Then, he proceeds to use it as a vindication for the group’s opposition to the project in its entirety. The denial of the Dorset Meadows application was not a denunciation or finding that the proposal to develop housing on (part of) the parcels was inconsistent with city land development regulations.
Since I perceive a fair amount of confusion on this subject, I repeat: The development review board’s denial of the Dorset Meadows application was not a denunciation or finding that the proposal to develop housing on (part of) the parcels was inconsistent with city land development regulations.
The writer goes on to state, “Much of the protected open space referred to by the author are, by and large, mandated by the state and federal government in wetland regulations — meaning that in reality the city has done minimal over the years that has resulted in substantial real protections over and above state regulations.”
While some land under protection from development is mandated by the state and federal government, the writer’s generalization is false. The city protects the following natural resources from development, none of which is required by the state or federal government: floodplains, extensions to wetlands, corridors designed to connect areas, certain agricultural land, class III wetlands and buffers, river corridors, and wider stream buffers for the Winooski River, and Muddy and Potash Brooks than are required.
The claim that the “city has done minimal over the years” is both false and disrespectful of current and past city staff and planning commissioners who serve with diligence and integrity.
The writer adds, “With a few exceptions, the protected places are city recreation parks which are people places — museum pieces — not noted for protecting or complimenting wildlife habitat. Exceptions are Redrocks and Wheeler Park.” My statement about land protected by natural resource protection zoning related solely to the southeast quadrant, as only the southeast quadrant contains such zoning.
As I stated, just over half of the acreage in the southeast quadrant is protected by natural resource protection zoning.
Red Rocks Park is not in the southeast quadrant and, therefore, not subject to natural resource protection zoning. Only 22 of Wheeler Nature Park’s 117 acres are under natural resource protection zoning, and about two-thirds of the Underwood property are under natural resource protection zoning.
In addition, the city owns the Scott property (40 acres), which is zoned natural resource protection.
In total, natural resource protection zoning comprises 1,654 acres of which the city owns 100 acres, or 6 percent.
The accurate statement is that 94 percent of the natural resource protection is in private hands. The golf course, a private entity, owns 270 acres zoned natural resource protection or about 16 percent of that acreage.
It is important for city residents to have the facts, as opposed to the writer’s inaccurate and misleading statements.
One needs only to look at the transfer of development rights interim zoning report to see that most of the land zoned for protection is in private hands.
I quote, “At inception of the program in 2006, there were approximately 2,066 transfer of development rights available for sale.
Today, there are estimated to be 1,357 transfer of development rights remaining (1,241 if 116 transfer of development rights owned by the city are excluded).”
If the city owned most of the natural resource protection-zoned land, it would own nearly all of the transfer of development rights. In sum, the city owns only 116 or 6 percent of all transfer of development rights.
I take no pleasure in pointing out these inaccuracies. However, I feel a duty not to let them stand uncorrected. For your information, all of the data I cite herein were obtained from city sources.
In view of how I believe leadership responsibilities should be carried out, it is distressing that the source of these inaccuracies and strong criticism of past and current city staff and resident volunteers is the chair of the city’s natural resources committee.
In closing, I ask that all who participate in any public policy discussion do so with civility, accuracy, and balance in assessing the choices.
Sandy Dooley
South Burlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.