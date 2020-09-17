My reasons for voting for David Zuckerman were well articulated in an article that appeared in The Other Paper on Aug. 28. I knew and admired David as a natural leader during his years at the University of Vermont. He was a gifted negotiator between the administration and the students, students who were politically aware and committed to social activism.
Vermont has been well served by David’s eighteen years in the legislature. I believe that as governor he will bring fresh vision and a collaborative style of leadership to the office. In David’s four years as Lieutenant Governor, he was only invited once to a face to face meeting with Governor Scott.
David’s policies differ significantly from that of Scott’s. David is for a livable wage of $15 an hour. Scott is not. David is for paid family leave. Scott is not. Both men are far apart in their economics, as is clear from David’s words as quoted in the article cited above. His position is grounded in our state’s history.
We know that we’ve had incredible wealth concentration over the last 40 years. The wealthiest have tremendously benefited from conservative economics and neoliberal economics. … It’s a time like this when you go to those folks and say, “Vermonters need your help.”
Zuckerman referenced what former Republican Governor Snelling had done in the early 1990s to help the state out of an economic slump. He went to the wealthiest asking for help instead of cutting back on education and much needed services. In other words Zuckerman says, you don’t slash your way out of economic doldrums. You ask for help from those who have benefited tremendously from conservative economics.
I believe that David’s policies will benefit all of Vermonters as well as promote an environment that values people over profits. This is why I’m voting for David Zuckerman.
Roddy O’Neil Cleary
South Burlington
