To the Editor:
We wholeheartedly endorse Meaghan Emery for re-election to the two-year seat on the city council.
Returning to Vermont in 1971 after graduate school and serving in the military, my husband and I chose to live in South Burlington rather than our native Burlington. We chose South Burlington for its excellent schools, beautiful natural spaces and proximity to Lake Champlain.
In the 1980s we hosted an exchange student from Germany and in the 1990s, one from France. With pride, we drove them around to show off our city. Both were so impressed by the mix of open country and city. Since then, much of the natural land we showed them has been paved over for more and more development. Runoff from the development has contributed to the pollution of the lake. We cannot continue to destroy the very fabric of our lives.
Given the urgent existential threat of climate change upon us, it is imperative that we maintain a city council that is not a rubber stamp for more destruction.
Emery has served the city well since 2008. She has been a voice of reason, thoughtful debate, truth and dedication. She is well-informed on the issues, and she makes judgment calls based on what is best for South Burlington residents and our environment. We need long term sustainability and Emery will fight for that.
Please vote for the future of our great city, our children, our grandchildren and theirs. Vote for Meaghan Emery.
Monica and Al Farrington
South Burlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.