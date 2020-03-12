The most recent voting by the taxpayers of South Burlington was a lesson to those in charged that things need to change in regards to the city and school budgets.
The basic fact that is not realized is that many of us are on a fixed income. The city budget, a yes votes of 4,222 to a no vote of 3,846 with a result that the budget passed by only 376 votes. This vote should send a message to the leadership of the city of South Burlington the fact that taxpayers are not pleased at the way our tax money is being spent as we have seen too many increases in the city budget over the years. There has to be over all more cost control in the future.
In regards to the South Burlington school bond vote and school budget vote which was overwhelming turned down by the taxpayers, in my opinion both the bond and budget were way out of control of what this community can afford. What is little known that the school board took out a loan of $350,000 to pay for a company to develop plans for the new high and middle school, plus construction cost and all the advertising. My question is who is going to pay this $350,000 back? Guess Who?
Again I will point out that if we need for more space in the high school for our South Burlington students then we need to stop taking 170 tuition students from outside our school district.
What we need from our city and school board Leaders is a more realistic and cost control budgets in the future.
Jay L. Zaetz
South Burlington