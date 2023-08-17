To the Editor:
Considering recent conversations around the environmental impacts of building a recreation path in Hubbard Park, as an avid jogger on our pathways I’m concerned about a related environmental issue — a No. 2, if you will — that seems to be festering of late: dog poop.
To quote the former president, there seem to be a lot of “massive dumps” all over our rec paths.
According to the Google, pet waste adds harmful bacteria and nutrients to local waters when it’s not disposed of properly. It also can get stuck on the underside of expensive running shoes. In case you forgot, it also smells bad.
This is an invitation to dog owners to recommit yourself to those high standards of pet care you’ve strived for ever since you first heard The Baha Men, all those years ago.
Tyler Samler
South Burlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.