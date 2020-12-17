To the Editor:
I have wanted to write you for a while now. I have sat down many times but haven’t been able to find the words – they seem jumbled in disarray … unorganized.
I come to you unsteady, without clarity of how to fix us. The words I want to say are difficult and may be hard to hear. There’s been so much, that has come between us; my truth, your truth and we have forgotten our collective truth.
It seems good intentions, have been lost in the racket that tries so hard to keep us apart. And we are weary because we’ve let others tell us that we don’t have much in common anymore. But I know there is more to us than what they say separates us. I see it every day; in the eyes of our children who are intently watching for how we manage the really hard stuff. Who silently trust that we will find a way forward, together.
For us and for them.
I have always believed in us. Our deep genuine purpose is better than anything we can do alone. I realize the deep wounds we come from. Our tumultuous, unsteady, and cruel history has also been the fertile soil that fostered faith and perseverance in a vision far more possible than those before could have imagined. It’s what pushes us to try; even when it feels intolerable, we somehow, despite it all, move towards a promise we made long ago to each other.
So, I start with this, America. I want you to know how much you mean to me. My heart is heavy, fragile, from all we have been through. I want you to know that; I love you. All of you. I love, even though it’s hard. I love the struggle, the promise and most of all I love the tapestry of — US.
I think that is what keeps hope alive. Even though we may have different beliefs or values or ways of living or loving we also have a common connection and aspiration of what we can be, if we try. When we slow down, in the quiet moments and begin to hear one another, when we begin to speak to the matter of our hearts, we may find a way through. I am listening. And I am, truly, rooting for us.
Sharon Davis
South Burlington
