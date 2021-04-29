To the Editor:
I smiled as I read “An uninvited guest — the fox” by seventh-grader Richard Jiang. Our youth have lots to teach us. Thanks for telling this story, Richard.
Bobbe Pennington
South Burlington
Updated: April 30, 2021 @ 6:41 am
We have re-opened our newspaper office to the public in Stowe. Our South Burlington and Morrisville offices remain closed, except by appointment. Face masks are mandatory, and appropriate social distancing must be practiced, at all locations. Please email or call us with questions, news or updates; and read our local coronavirus coverage.
