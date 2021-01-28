To the Editor:
I offer a different perspective to the public discussion of open space and housing in South Burlington.
It requires finding ways to accommodate two important goals: housing our population and protecting the environment.
First, interim zoning has produced an unbiased evaluation of the land in the Southeast Quadrant.
While the comprehensive plan previously identified large swaths of land for natural resource protection, studies made under interim zoning have refined this work focusing on hazard areas, forest blocks and wildlife corridors which the planning commission is analyzing for addition to the land development regulations.
The southeast quadrant land likely to remain for potential future development will be largely dry and treeless open fields served by nearby water and sewer lines installed years ago to serve the current and future neighborhoods. The planning commission is nearly done with regulations that will govern planned unit developments.
Most, if not all, new development in the southeast quadrant will fall under the planned unit development rules. These regulations will involve compact housing development to promote the old-fashioned pattern of neighborhood relationships, set aside of open space, strict energy conservation standards and, we hope, some affordable units.
With the above as background, I want to look into the future a few months and introduce a hypothetical couple who are renting in Burlington and have a young child, some savings and have completed a home ownership course. Their combined income of $82,000 is right around the median for their household size in South Burlington. He works at the hospital and she has a part-time job at the childcare center, which their child attends. They have a small car that gets 30 miles to the gallon. They are ready to buy their first house and they want to be in a place with some connection with nature.
They are looking at two options: A new development in the southeast quadrant that will have middle units in a stand-alone triplex that will sell for $280,000 under new planned unit development inclusionary housing regulations.
It will be in a neighborhood that has open areas and is adjacent to some protected woods. They can afford it with a bit of a stretch.
As the second option, they have found a wooded half acre lot in Richmond and a builder who can build them a modest house for the same money.
Which should they buy?
They think it over. Consider the pros and cons. One big consideration is the commute. The development in South Burlington is four miles from the hospital and their childcare is near the hospital. They can commute together — the round trip is eight miles, five times a week, or 40 miles for work.
Let’s say shopping and recreation on weekends use another 20 miles.
With their 30-mpg car that’s two gallons of gas a week or 104 gallons in a year.
Their lot in Richmond is 17 miles from the hospital. Round trip will be 34 miles. Now weekend shopping and recreation will be more like 40 miles so total weekly mileage is 210 miles.
This will require seven gallons per week and 364 gallons in a year.
Another consideration might be additional environmental impact. The Richmond lot is wooded and will require 30 or more trees to be removed. The South Burlington development is in a former pasture so no trees exist to be removed.
Furthermore, the planned unit regulations will require landscaping with new trees all over the development.
Finally, as their child grows, friends, school, activities, sports and so forth will require additional trips and miles.
How would you advise them? Shouldn’t South Burlington welcome young families of moderate means to live in every part of the city and enjoy the same southeast quadrant amenities so many residents now enjoy, contribute to our future and minimize overall environmental impact?
John Simson
South Burlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.