Regarding the article by Madeline Clark (The Other Paper, Nov. 21, 2019, “Classrooms under the F-35,”) one line struck me: “And while some community members have suggested the Guard should provide the school with a schedule of takeoffs so that kids can be inside during those times, Rouelle says Chamberlin has staff who come in for lunch and recess, and those periods cannot be moved around.”
It seems quite backward for the community’s school to adjust the children’s curriculum around the F-35 takeoffs, and not the other way around. The National Guard is here to serve and protect the American way of life. Considering we are not actively engaged in a homeland invasion or other military conflict which requires unabated flights, the Guard should in fact be provided the Chamberlin school schedule to reference before scheduling F-35 takeoffs, as I have seen firsthand children holding their ears on the playground during F-16 takeoffs, and this is unnecessary.
Thank you for reporting on the issue.
Brett Wilde
South Burlington