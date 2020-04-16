I am encouraged by the increased community involvement with education in South Burlington. I was impressed by the number of community members who voted on the school bond issue. I was also in agreement with the defeat of that proposal.
An FY21 Community Budget Proposal was submitted to the School Board in March. I am thankful to have the Board’s written responses to these proposals.
As of April 6 we have another revised FY21 budget proposal by the Board. I appreciate that it has decreased from $55,865,686 to $53,715,472 resulting in a 5.91% property tax increase (with CLA).
I do not think, however, that this reduction is sufficient given present economic conditions, and the economic insecurity ahead of us. We still need to address updates and major repairs to our schools.
The Board did not think it could implement the majority of the community proposals. I would like the Board to reconsider the elimination of the administrative position 9th grade dean. Part of Superintendent Young’s response to the Board, regarding this community proposal, was that “the 9th grade dean will be needed in particular next year, as the entering freshman class is expected to be the largest in SBHS history.”
How many more students will be enrolled in 9th grade next year? I’m concerned that in FY22 the district will request a 10th grade dean, and eventually we may have a dean for each grade (9-12). I’d like to see the salary and the job description for the 9th grade dean.
In my opinion, I think it may be reasonable to ask the two assistant principals to expand their workload for next year to cover the duties currently assigned to the dean. It is my understanding that the Board has said that it will maintain the full-time administrative position of 9th grade dean and in particular for next year because of the increased enrollment in 9th grade. The community proposal also asks the Board to consider some suggestions related to negotiations that would result in significant savings.
I suggest that in these difficult, uncertain times the Board considers offering one-year contracts to teachers and administrators (two of the contracts being negotiated). I do not want the community legally responsible for paying what might be salaries we cannot afford in the coming years.
Rhonda Paquet
South Burlington