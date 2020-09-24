John Killacky
VT House of Representatives District 7-3
1. What is the impact of meeting remotely on the legislative process and how do you see this influencing the bills that are being considered?
Committee work was not hampered; it was amplified as we met on Zoom and heard testimony from advocates, experts, and witnesses with lived experience. Debate on the House floor with 150 members was cumbersome, but with multiple computer screens juggled, details on bills and amendments could be discussed. Missing for me, were the hallway nuanced conversations that gave me background on myriad issues. As a citizen legislator, I had found these invaluable. One major plus, the virtual nature of Zoom-pelier did allow greater public access to all actions of elected officials since everything was live-streamed, providing even more transparency.
2. How do you think the budget deliberations will be resolved?
Vermont’s House and Senate worked with the Governor’s team to pass a steady-state balanced budget of $7.15B - preserving programs and services, retirement obligations, and reserves in these turbulent times. While unorthodox, it was prudent to only pass a three-month budget in late spring for our fiscal year that began on July 1. Coming back into session in late August for one month, gave us more financial information to build a fiscally prudent budget without tapping into reserves. As the pandemic lingers, the economic ramifications could be quite long-term.
3. What are you hearing from constituents about what their major concerns are?
Neighbors I speak to and correspond with are stoic, although frustrated, particularly those having to deal with unemployment issues. In 2018, there were 30,000 claims. During the height of the pandemic, over 90,000 claims clogged the outdated infrastructure of the Department of Labor. Similar issues arose with the volume of business requests for Corona Relief Fund grants. However, as our social, economic, and civic lives imploded, people persevered and helped each other in profound ways. More than once, folks told me, “We’re Vermonters, we will get through this.”
4. How do you budget for COVID money when you don’t have an answer from the U.S. Congress how money can be used or if any money is coming?
The Vermont General Assembly appropriated $1.25 billion in Corona Relief Funds according to federal stipulations that all dollars be expended by December 30, 2020. My committee’s work focused on the $85 million housing plan supporting homeless and low income Vermonters, including capital investments to create more affordable housing and renovate shelters, rental arrearage and foreclosure stabilization, financial and technical assistance for landlords and tenants, and wraparound services for rehousing those with multiple needs. I also advocated for $5 million assisting arts organizations and another $5 million in relief payments to undocumented workers ineligible for federal assistance because of their immigration status.
5. What are your thoughts on marijuana taxation and marijuana retail sales?
As cannabis was decriminalized for adult in-home use in 2018, it is important to tax and regulate sales, for safety as well as revenue. Both the House and Senate worked diligently to set up a Control Board Advisory Committee, opt-ins for local governments, equitable regulation of licensees, health warnings, consumer protections, roadside safety testing, and how taxes and licensing fees would be used for after-school and summer learning opportunities, substance misuse prevention efforts, and municipalities. In other actions, both chambers agreed to expunge the records of those with convictions for marijuana possession of up to two ounces.
