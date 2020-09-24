Ann Pugh
VT House of Representatives District 7-2
1. What is the impact of meeting remotely on the legislative process and how do you see this influencing the bills that are being considered?
Meeting remotely on Zoom and being livestreamed on YouTube meant more Vermonters could see how government works and laws get made. Committee work continued: receiving testimony from witnesses and then debating and deliberating on the content of bills. It did mean that there were not the informal or unexpected conversations that are so important to our work. The bills that were considered was a function of responding to the needs of Vermonters during this pandemic and not meeting remotely.
2. How do you think the budget deliberations will be resolved?
By the time that you read this, I anticipate that the budget will be on its way to the Governor, and he has indicated that he will sign it. The House and Senate worked alongside the administration to create a balanced budget of approximately $7.1 billion (including both state and federal funds along with the $1.25 COVID related federal dollars) which meets our fiscal obligations while maintaining programs and services to Vermonters without significant cuts.
3. What are you hearing from constituents about what their major concerns are?
The impact of the pandemic on their economic and social wellbeing has framed the concerns constituents have brought to me: job losses, difficulty accessing benefits they are entitled to, health and mental health issues, high property taxes, and the stark inequality that COVID-19 has illuminated in our state. People are concerned about their futures and the futures of their children. Whether the governor is opening up the state too quickly or not quickly enough is a recurring theme.
4. How do you budget for COVID money when you don’t have an answer from the U.S. Congress how money can be used or if any money is coming?
We budgeted carefully keeping the needs of Vermonters at the forefront. Thanks to the ‘small state minimum,’ Vermont has received $1.25 billion of federal Coronavirus Relief Funds. This is an essential element in Vermont’s recovery, and the Legislature has worked hard to get it into the hands of Vermonters as quickly as possible. Because federal guidance on the use of these funds remains murky and the allowed uses of these funds is both restrictive and ever evolving, working jointly, the legislature and the administration have sought guidance from national experts, from our Joint Fiscal Office and Legislative Council on adhering to the federal guidances to avoid federal claw back of any expenditures.
5. What are your thoughts on marijuana taxation and marijuana retail sales?
I support decriminalization of adult recreational use of cannabis as well as medical use of cannabis. That said, I do not support the expansion of adult recreational use of cannabis through taxation of retail sales, especially during a time when health care needs are high due to COVID-19. I voted no on S.54. The final version did not maintain the full ban on advertising as originally passed by the House nor did it include sufficient investment in comprehensive statewide prevention.
