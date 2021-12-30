A former South Burlington resident who eyewitnessed a drug-related homicide in Lamoille County more than 18 months ago has been jailed after she violated the terms of her supervised release when she was convicted for sale of methamphetamines.
Samantha L. Simms, 34, who has been living recently in Winooski, was charged in U.S. District Court in Burlington with violating her conditions by missing at least seven substance abuse treatment sessions in July and August.
Simms is also charged with failing to refrain from the use of unlawful controlled substances, and she admitted — and a drug test confirmed — that she used methamphetamine around Aug. 10, records show.
The records maintain during the week of Nov. 24 and Dec. 1 she used both cocaine and methamphetamine as evidenced by positive sweat patches, according to federal officials.
Deputy U.S. Marshal David Rice arrested Simms when she appeared at the federal courthouse on Elmwood Avenue to meet with her probation officer Dec. 22.
She was brought before Magistrate Judge Kevin Doyle that afternoon on a petition to revoke her supervised release filed by probation officer Justin Faris. Defense lawyer Norm Blais did not contest the detention request by the prosecution.
Doyle set a preliminary hearing for Jan. 5.
Doyle noted that Simms was charged with only violating the conditions in her earlier methamphetamine case. She was not charged with violating the terms of her pre-trial release in a drug-related shooting in Lamoille County, he said.
Simms pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court on Nov. 17 to being an accessory after the fatal shooting last year. The single charge maintains she knowingly assisted Taylor Ruffin Herrington “in order to hinder and prevent (his) apprehension, trial and punishment” on drug and gun charges.
Herrington, 35, of Philadelphia also has pleaded not guilty in federal court to three felony charges, including using a firearm during drug trafficking and causing the death of Michael P. Haines in March 2020.
The charge maintains Herrington used and carried a firearm while conspiring to distributing heroin and crack cocaine.
Simms drove Herrington to the house in her truck and then brought him to Burlington after the shooting, which was witnessed also by the victim’s fiancé, state police said. Authorities then set up Simms a few hours later in a methamphetamine deal in Winooski to learn the full name of the shooter, who was only known as “Tee.”
