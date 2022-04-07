A South Burlington woman was almost kidnapped at knife point in a parking lot on Williston Road last week, according to a press release from the South Burlington Police Department.
An unknown man approached the woman from behind, held a knife to her stomach and demanded her keys, saying he was going to take her for a ride.
At around 5:30 a.m. April 1, officers responded to the parking lot at 1174 Williston Road for a report of kidnapping. According to the press release, the victim was able to free herself from the suspect’s grip, throw her keys away and yell for help. Police say the suspect fled south on foot, crossing Williston Road, and was last seen near the end of Mary Street.
The victim described the suspect as a white male, about 5’4” to 5’6”, wearing prescription glasses, a dark hooded sweatshirt, a black bandana or gaiter face covering, and carrying a dark colored backpack. She described the knife as a foldable black blade with an orange handle.
Police have not yet located the suspect. Investigators are in the process of locating surveillance footage from the area.
The department is asking for the public’s help with identifying the suspect. Contact Det. Corp. Sarah Superneau at ssuperneau@southburlingtonpolice.org.
