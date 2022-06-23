A 21-year-old Winooski woman was arrested June 20 after she reportedly attacked a Cricket Mobile employee with a stun gun.
Rana Osman, 21, was arrested by South Burlington police for aggravated assault, unlawful trespass and criminal threatening.
The employee reported that Osman “attacked” her in the parking lot of the Williston Road store after she “created a disturbance” and was asked to leave.
Osman surrendered the stun gun to police, but then ran from officers into traffic on Williston Road. Osman was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.
She was scheduled to appear in Chittenden District Court June 21.
