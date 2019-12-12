A young mother’s death in the region has been ruled a homicide by the state’s Chief Medical Examiner.
Hannah Maree Keyes, 28, who had two young daughters, died from “compression of neck and chest,” Dr. Elizabeth A. Bundock, deputy chief medical examiner, wrote on the revised death certificate.
The update, made public late last week, also notes Keyes was “assaulted by other” and the injury was received at the apartment.
Keyes worked at Shelburne senior living complex The Arbors.
Her co-workers became concerned and asked Winooski Police to do a welfare check Nov. 2, after Keyes had failed to appear for work for a few days. She worked as a resident care associate.
Police said they found the former Arlington woman dead at about 10:05 p.m. in the basement apartment that she shared with her fiance, Keith Gaston, 32, and their daughters, ages 3 and 4, at 65 Audet St.
Winooski Police Chief Rick Hebert had said his investigators were unable to see any marks on her body at the scene.
Dr. Bundock had initially listed the cause and manner of death as “pending” on the original death certificate. Police said Bundock reported she needed more information, including toxicology results.
A few days after Keyes was found dead, police said they located video surveillance showing Gaston jumping headfirst into the rain-swollen Winooski River at about 2:16 p.m. on Nov. 1. The river was roughly 16 feet above its normal height, due to the enormous runoff from a rainstorm on Halloween night, the chief said.
Other video from the nearby apartments showed Gaston parking Keyes’ Volvo in front of the historic brick complex about 20 minutes before jumping into the roaring river, which empties into Lake Champlain.
Gaston, formerly of Arlington and Bennington, has not resurfaced and remains missing, the chief said. He continued that Gaston, who did not leave any known note, was the only person of interest in the case, initially called a “suspicious death.”
The daughters, Ella, 4, and Aliya, 3, were found by police, safe – but unattended – in the apartment, police said. The storm door was closed, but the wooden door was a few inches ajar.
Hebert confirmed that numerous wrappers from Halloween candy were found scattered in the apartment, seemingly consumed for meals by the girls over a day or more when left alone.
A Memorial Fund in memory of Keyes and to support her children has been established. It had a $1,000 goal, but had generated $6,400 in donations through 104 donors as of Sunday night.
Donations may be made at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/hannah039s-girls