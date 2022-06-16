A five-time convicted felon arrested with multiple kinds of drugs and a loaded handgun at the old Holiday Inn on Williston Road has been sentenced to more than eight years in federal prison.
Matthew L. Fidler, 35, of Williston was found with heroin, methamphetamine, depressants, stimulants, narcotics and $5,560 on Feb. 9, 2021, according to police and court records. They also note he had a loaded .40-caliber pistol with a 13-round magazine and a spare magazine with 13 more rounds.
South Burlington Police officers found Fidler acting suspiciously when they stopped at the hotel, during the COVID-19 pandemic. He was arrested on state charges and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives later joined the case.
Federal judge Christina Reiss imposed the 100-month sentence last week after Fidler admitted to possession with intent to distribute heroin and methamphetamines. She told him he would be under federal supervised release conditions for five years once discharged from prison.
Reiss agreed to recommend the sentence be served at the federal prison at Raybrook, N.Y. so he can take college classes and have contact with his family. He will get credit for time served since his arrest and the sentence will be concurrent with some state convictions, Reiss said.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Barbara Masterson agreed to drop charges of possession of the .40-caliber pistol and a second count of Fidler having the loaded gun to further his drug trafficking business.
Fidler’s criminal record includes convictions for an assault and robbery in January 2017, an aggravated assault on law enforcement in November 2018, and a burglary into an occupied dwelling in November 2018 — all in Chittenden County, the ATF said.
Fidler also has out-of-state convictions for burglary and possession of a controlled substance, ATF special agent Sam Brown wrote in a federal court affidavit.
Former South Burlington police officer Michael Goslin saw a man sitting alone in a white Cadillac that was registered to someone else about 11:57 p.m. Feb. 9, 2021, police said. Another city officer said Fidler was likely the driver and he had active arrest warrants.
The man was uncooperative and later fled, but was eventually taken into custody, the ATF said.
South Burlington Police obtained a search warrant from judge Alison Arms for the Cadillac and seized three suspected ledgers, unknown pills and a birth certificate in the name of “Brian K. Filak.” It was unclear why or how Fidler obtained the birth certificate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.