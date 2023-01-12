In mid-December the South Burlington Police Department welcomed officer Nicholas Kandra who recently graduated from the Vermont Police Academy along with 24 other new police officers.
In addition to successfully completing his course work and other training, Kandra was also awarded the Director’s Award for Excellence in all aspects of training.
