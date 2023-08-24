Aug. 16 at 7:06 p.m., a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 89 in South Burlington resulted in a charge of leaving the scene of accident. Police say that Amy Atwood, 42, of Northfield, struck another car near exit 13 and she left the scene. Atwood was cited after coming to the Berlin barracks of the state police on Aug. 19. There were no injuries.
