Sept. 30, 12:06 p.m., a tractor trailer rolled over on Interstate 89 near exit 14 in South Burlington, closing the southbound lane for approximately three hours. Vermont State Police said Nicolas Campeau-Gratton, 26, of Saint-Alphonse-Rodriguez, Quebec, swerved to avoid a car merging onto the interstate from U.S. Route 2. He told police that he was “distracted by a portable GPS device and swerved to avoid the merging vehicle.” The tractor-trailer hit the guardrail before overturning in the median. Campeau-Gratton had minor injuries, police said, and a diesel leak required the assistance of Vermont State HAZMAT. Campeau-Gratton was ticketed and fined $220.

