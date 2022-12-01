Nov. 18 at 4 p.m., Dustin M. Martin, 34, of Shelburne was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident, driving with a criminally suspended license and giving false information to a police officer after police said he crashed his vehicle on Interstate 89 in South Burlington and fled on foot. He was taken into custody on Nov. 23. Two other vehicles were involved in the crash, which closed the road for a period of time. There were no injuries. South Burlington police, fire and rescue crews assisted at the scene.
Nov. 27 at 12:02 a.m., Dylan Hughes, 31, of South Burlington, was arrested for driving under the influence, second offense, and driving with a criminally suspended license after a traffic stop on Shelburne Road near Harbor View Drive in South Burlington.
Nov. 26 at 2:34 a.m., a traffic stop on I89 westbound in South Burlington resulted in the arrest of Kevin C. Warr, 25, of Shelburne, for driving under the influence, first offense. He was released into the custody of the Howard Center in St. Albans for detox.
Nov. 25, 8:16 p.m., police arrested Donna Provost, 37, of St. George for driving under the influence, first offense, after she was stopped for speeding on I89 in South Burlington.
