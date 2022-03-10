March 1, 1:36 a.m., two South Burlington 16-year-olds were involved in a one-car crash on Browns Trace Road in Jericho. The driver reported she slid off the road while negotiating a turn and hit a tree. The 2016 Subaru Impreza was totaled. The driver was taken to University of Vermont Medical Center as a precaution. The crash remains under investigation.
March 6, 1:50 a.m., Brendan Skwire, 51, of South Burlington, was arrested for DUI No. 1 refusal after troopers pulled him over in South Burlington for “defective equipment.”
