June 22 at 11:27 p.m., troopers arrested Ankit Gor, 35, of Williston, for driving under the influence, first offense, after a traffic stop in South Burlington on Interstate 89 near exit 13.
June 24 at 2:41 a.m., Justin Roome, 45, of Jeffersonville, was arrested for driving under the influence, refusal, and leaving the scene of an accident. Police found Roome’s 2002 Chevrolet Silverado on its roof on the side of Interstate 89 in South Burlington. He had fled the scene, but the officer located Roome hiding in the shrubbery on the side of the road.
