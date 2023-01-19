Jan. 13 at 10:46 p.m., Daniel Martin, 29, of South Burlington, was arrested for driving under the influence, second offense, criminal refusal. Police say they stopped Martin driving 83 mph in a 55-mph zone on Interstate 89 in South Burlington and subsequently arrested him on the suspicion of DUI.

