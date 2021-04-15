The South Burlington Police Department is currently investigating a series of vandalisms going back to last fall along a section of the bike path between Spear Street and Farrell Park.
Vandalism has included trash strewn about the park, picnic tables and benches toppled, cairns knocked over and damage to signs and poles. Police captured a photo of a suspect, a white male, and are seeking public assistance in identification.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the South Burlington Police Department, specifically Sgt. Dennis Ward at 8846-4202 / dward@southburlingtonpolice.org
