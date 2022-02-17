South Burlington Police say they believe that two recent bank robberies are connected.
On Jan. 10 around 5 p.m. a man came into Key Bank, 40 Pearl St., in Essex Junction and demanded cash from the teller. The suspect fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.
The suspect was described as a white male, over 6 feet tall with a medium build. He was wearing a black winter hat, blue disposable mask, camouflage Real Tree sweatshirt, black pants and red and white shoes.
On Jan. 21 at 5:30 p.m. police believe the same man entered Peoples United Bank at 1830 Shelburne Road in South Burlington, and again demanded cash from the teller.
The suspect drove away in a silver or gray older model SUV, possibly a Honda Pilot.
During the Shelburne Road robbery, the suspect wore a gray winter style hat, a neck gaiter, gray sweatshirt, black pants, and red and white sneakers. The clerk described the man as 6-foot, 3-inches with a medium build.
Essex and South Burlington police are asking anyone with information about the suspect, vehicle or robberies to contact them.
