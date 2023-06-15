South Burlington police, fire, and ambulance personnel responded to a two-car crash at the intersection of Williston Rd and Hinesburg Rd on Sunday, June 11, at 9:06 a.m.
Police say a Kia Sorento driven by Elizabeth Carlisle, 33, of Burlington, struck a Chevrolet Avalanche driven by Erica Fitzgerald, 33, of Pittsford, causing the Avalanche to roll onto its roof. The Avalanche leaked a significant amount of gasoline, closing Patchen Road to White Street for approximately one hour while responders contained the spill.
Witnesses say the crash was a result of Fitzgerald running the red light at Hinesburg and Williston roads. Both drivers were transported to UVM Medical Center for evaluation and minor injuries. A juvenile passenger in Carlisle’s vehicle was evaluated at the scene by medical personnel and released to a family member.
Fitzgerald was cited for driving after criminal license suspension, while Carlisle was issued a civil ticket for driving without insurance.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact officer Joanna Morse at 802-846-4843.
