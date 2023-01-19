South Burlington police Jan. 14 recovered a stolen truck while patrolling the Quarry Hill neighborhood in response to a recent rash of thefts from motor vehicles and arrested two people for possession of stolen property.
The late-model Dodge Ram was stolen from the Market Place Parking Garage in Burlington on Jan. 13, police said.
While on patrol, officer Aaron Schwartz stopped the truck and subsequently arrested Jeffrey Finnegan, 28, for possession of stolen property. The investigation into his passenger, Ashley Richards, 39, continues. Police listed both as homeless.
During the investigation, South Burlington police responded to a call from Quarry Hill Road and found Joselyn Chambers, 40, also homeless, in the parking lot of a multi-unit apartment complex.
Chambers was arrested for violating conditions of conditions of release and possession of stolen property.
Police said she had a wallet that was in the stolen Dodge truck, which was reported stolen to Burlington Police around 2 p.m. on Jan. 13 and may have been involved in a theft of construction materials and tools in Burlington’s South End about an hour later.
Those incidents are under investigation by Burlington Police.
