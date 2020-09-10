Sixteen bike owners can put the pedal to the metal again after the South Burlington Police Department’s recovery of their stolen wheels.
Joseph Rayta, 33, of Burlington, will appear in court on Dec. 1 to face eight counts of possession of stolen property in relation to the pilfered bikes, and a charge for possession of methamphetamine.
The South Burlington Police Department worked to solve the slew of bicycle thefts since July.
On Aug. 25, with a search warrant, officers reclaimed 16 bicycles from Rayta’s apartment in Burlington, said South Burlington Police Chief Shawn Burke.
Half of the bicycles were previously reported stolen to the Burlington and South Burlington Police Departments and the University of Vermont Police Services.
Those bikes were returned to their owners.
The South Burlington Police Department posted pictures of the remaining bikes and frames on Facebook, encouraging owners to reclaim their property.
“It seems like super inconsequential, right, that a bike was stolen? But there’s a lot of reasons why these cases are important,” Burke said.
The value of the bikes can be greater than some used cars, he said. Plus, the community enjoys different means of transportation including those that are better for the environment.
“These bikes are near and dear to them,” Burke said. “I think it shows our alignment to what the community values and I’m super proud of the work that we did in marshalling the evidence across all these parts, identifying a couple of suspects and then executing a court-ordered search warrant in order to get those bikes back.”
Bike owners can contact Det. Cpl. Kevin Grealis at 846-4628 for more information about how to be reunited with their bikes. Proof of ownership will be required to reclaim the bicycles.
