An armed man carjacked three people June 28 around 1:58 p.m. from a parking garage on Farrell Street.
South Burlington police say a Black male approached the three people in a 2021 Nissan Altima brandishing a semiautomatic pistol. He was wearing green pants, dark hoodie and a black balaclava.
The man eventually drove off in the car. Video of incident revealed he arrived at the garage in a late model gray BMW with at least one other person.
The suspect’s passenger left the parking garage in the BMW at the same time.
“The suspect appears to have intentionally approached the Nissan in question,” police said.
The Nissan is black with Vermont registration KKY 428.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 802-846-4111.
