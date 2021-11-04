A teenage boy was hit by a car while biking on Dorset Street Oct. 28, sustaining severe injuries, according to South Burlington Police.
In a post on social media last Sunday, Alicia Michelle, identified as the teen’s mother, reported that her son was still being hospitalized for a possible brain injury.
“Right now, it is hour by hour, minute by minute and day by day as his medical team do what they can to keep him stable and give him time to heal,” she wrote.
Police responded to the scene at 6:51 p.m. and closed down southbound lanes on Dorset Street. Speed and alcohol were not a factor in the crash, and the occupants of the vehicle were not injured, according to the police statement.
Another cyclist was hit by a car Nov. 1 while riding along Williston Road near Patchen Road. The 41-year-old cyclist was struck by a westbound car, which promptly fled the scene of the accident, according to police. The cyclist was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center by the South Burlington Fire Department.
This incident is still under investigation, according to police, and the suspected vehicle is described as a dark colored BMW 3 series sedan with front-end damage.
Anyone with information is asked to contact South Burlington Police Sgt. Matthew Plunkett at 802-846-4111 or mplunkett@southburlingtonpolice.org.
