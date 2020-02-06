Eastwood Drive was closed Friday afternoon, Jan. 31, following the discovery of what responders thought was a “crude, clandestine,” drug lab inside a parked car, according to South Burlington Police Chief Shawn Burke.
At 1:35 p.m., South Burlington Police and Fire responded to a call about a suspicious odor emanating from a car parked at The Edge on Eastwood Drive.
The car contained a pail with hoses coming out of it that resembled a meth lab, according to South Burlington Fire Chief Terry Francis. The device turned out to be an “illegal fuel pump” that contained gasoline with an additive in it.
Eastwood Drive was closed, and the state HAZMAT team was dispatched to clean up the materials. The road reopened just before 5 p.m.
Twenty-two responders from six agencies were on hand, Francis said. Police spoke with the vehicle’s owner who was forthcoming with information about the pump, according to Francis. But, he said, responders were careful to verify the veracity of information provided by the vehicle’s owner.