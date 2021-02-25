A man who has been on the run since a shooting inside a busy University Mall in South Burlington almost four weeks ago was taken into custody Thursday by the U.S. Marshals Service and law enforcement officers in Florida, authorities said.
Tyshane Smith, 18, who police say is part of the Riverside Gang in Burlington, is the accused gunman that fired at least five shots in the crowded mall at about 5:10 p.m. Feb. 1.
Authorities arrested Smith in the South Beach area of Miami, Fla., South Burlington Police Chief Shawn Burke confirmed to The Other Paper this evening.
Law enforcement said Smith was trying to dispute his identity to investigators in Florida. The investigators were using advanced truth-testing techniques, including fingerprints to try to confirm Smith's identity.
Details related to Smith's extradition back to Vermont are unknown, Burke said.
The chief said city police have requested a booking photo from Florida police, but had not received it as of this evening.
Smith is facing charges, adult not juvenile, of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment for the shooting this month, according to the chief.
The shooting was part of a simmering dispute between the gunman and his intended target, police believe. Both groups fled as police responded to multiple 911 calls.
Smith left behind a 9-mm firearm as he and his associates fled the Dorset Street mall, which was busy with shoppers and diners, police said.
The source of the gun has not been disclosed.
South Burlington Police later released a still photograph from the mall surveillance video showing Smith about the time of the shooting in hopes the pictures would lead to tips from the community, Burke said.
More than 60 law enforcement officers in marked and unmarked police cruisers responded to the shooting, along with members of the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
The mall was shut down for several hours as law enforcement conducted a thorough grid-search of the shopping complex seeking the gunman, his associates and potentially injured people.
Some employees and customers hid in closets and storage areas. Others fled to their vehicles causing major traffic congestion.
At least one bystander was injured when struck by a shrapnel and was taken to UVM Medical Center with minor injuries, and was otherwise not involved in the shooting, Burke said.
The chief has said city detectives were following various leads and also were working with the U.S. Marshals Service in Vermont, which has a fugitive task force to find felons wanted at the state and federal level.
