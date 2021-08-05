A South Burlington man, who police say wielded an AK-47 rifle to threaten his former domestic partner, will remain behind bars while his criminal case is resolved, a federal magistrate has ruled.

Kendall S. Liberty, 20, faces a felony charge of possessing a firearm while being an unlawful user of controlled substances stemming from an incident on July 20.

Magistrate Judge Kevin J. Doyle ruled there were no conditions — or combination of conditions — that would have protected Liberty and the community if he were released.

The magistrate said Liberty had a history of violence and use of weapons and the court was also concerned by his history of substance abuse.

Liberty pointed the AK-47 at the head of his former partner during a domestic dispute at his residence off Hinesburg Road, court records show.

South Burlington Police reported witnesses and Liberty himself told investigators that he was a regular user of drugs. Besides being a daily user of marijuana, he also has used cocaine, Xanax and ecstasy, police said.

Assistant U.S. attorney Matthew Lasher said he was concerned that Liberty’s response to an unhappy situation was to run and get a firearm and break into his former partner’s home. He said Liberty is mixing prescribed medications with controlled substances.

Lasher argued that Liberty also was a danger in part because of past threats to others and to himself. Lasher alleged that Liberty threatened to shoot up a children’s hospital and Oakledge Park in Burlington.

Lasher told the magistrate that the threat about Oakledge Park was in part because it’s where the Burlington-based Riverside Gang hangs out. The gang was one of two groups involved in a shooting at the University Mall on Dorset Street earlier this year. One bystander was wounded.

Doyle heard testimony from South Burlington officer Aaron B. Dince and the defendant’s mother, Pamela Liberty, during the 70-minute hearing in U.S. District Court last Wednesday.

Liberty’s mother said she was willing to let her son live with her on Market Street and she would monitor his behavior. She said when she went to her part-time job as a home health aide, her mother could fill in.

Liberty said she would support him getting mental health counseling going forward.

Defense lawyer Mark Kaplan said Liberty had no criminal record and a strong work record. Kaplan told the magistrate Liberty would never get any counseling in jail. He said efforts to get him into Valley Vista, a drug rehab center, failed because a firearm was involved in this case.

Liberty was upset when he learned his former partner spent the night at the house, one month after they broke up, Dince said.

Liberty used a shoulder to break down a bedroom door and screamed at them to “get the (expletive) out,” a court affidavit said. The victim then watched Liberty run downstairs and out to his car to retrieve his AK-47, police said. He later pointed the gun at them.

Detectives said they found the AK-47 with a live round in the chamber in his car parked outside his workplace in Williston. Liberty surrendered the rifle to officers.

Liberty was arrested on a state domestic assault charge, but the federal government later stepped in to take lead on the case.