A South Burlington man has been charged with killing a friend in Burlington and is also the prime suspect in a second homicide at a South Burlington motel.
Denroy Dasent, 52, of Garden Street, pleaded not guilty in Vermont Superior Court Monday to a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a friend at a Burlington apartment Sunday night.
Dasent is also the main suspect in a second Sunday night homicide in South Burlington at the Swiss Host Motel and Village on Williston Road, police chief Shawn Burke said.
Dasent, formerly of New York, admitted to both shootings as he was taken into custody shortly before midnight, police said.
Police said he has been in Vermont for at least a year.
Dasent forced his way into an apartment at 185 Pine Street and fired at least five or six rounds at Sheikhnoor “Snake” Osman, 40, before fleeing in a car registered in New York about 8:15 p.m. Sunday, according to Burlington police.
Osman was dead at the scene.
Burke said Dasent is also believed to be the gunman who killed Brian K. Billings, 37, at his family residence at the Swiss Host at about 11:05 p.m. Police said Billings may have been shot outside his residence and made it back inside before he died in front of two children and a companion.
According to acting Burlington police chief Jon Murad, Dasent is a suspect in a third shooting at Burlington City Hall Park that occured at about 7:15 p.m. last Wednesday. Nobody was reported injured.
Burlington has had at least 25 reported shooting cases this year.
Murad said he was unable to say the Pine Street homicide was drug-related but noted that it appeared to be connected to an unknown money dispute.
The Pine Street apartment “is frequented by law enforcement primarily for illegal narcotic related incidents and is rented to Wesley Alexander,” Burlington Det. Cpl. Nicole Moyer said in a sworn affidavit filed in the homicide case.
Dasent and his wife operate a restaurant, Island Passion, in the food court at the University Mall on Dorset Street in South Burlington, Burke said.
Murad told reporters he knew nothing about Dasent’s background.
Court records show Dasent has criminal records in Vermont, New York and California and is a convicted felon, which would not allow him to own or possess firearms.
His convictions include felony drug sale, aggravated assault and battery, obstruction to a public officer, firearm restriction, misdemeanor assault and violation of conditions of release, court records show.
Dasent’s wife, Suesan, bought two firearms — a 10 mm Glock pistol and a 9 mm Ruger pistol — at the Powderhorn in Williston, Moyer said. A 10 mm casing was found at the scene of the Osman homicide, police said.
Burke said Billings was known to the police. His sister, Jeannie Billings, also known as Jeannie Morrill, 40, was a girlfriend to Osman and was in the bedroom at the Pine Street apartment when the shooting happened Sunday, police said.
Osman had been the victim of an unsolved shooting when wounded in the head in City Hall Park in May, police said.
Special Agent Alex Schmidt, the head of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in Vermont, said the new Chittenden County Gun Violence Task Force worked well together on the two homicide cases.
Schmidt said investigators got a little bit of a head start in the Osman homicide case because the task force was looking at Dasent for the City Hall Park shooting in Burlington. He said there was a quick response from off-duty task force members and the Vermont Drug Task Force on Sunday.
He said that the cooperative federal, state and local task force will net more results in the future for other violent crimes. Local officers are assigned from seven police departments, Burlington, South Burlington, Shelburne, Williston, Milton, Colchester and Winooski.
Dasent was arrested shortly before midnight, but not before attempting to get Burlington Police to shoot him. Murad praised the restraint by Lt. Michael Henry when he pulled over Dasent and he got out of his car with hands up and asked to be shot.
Dasent ignored various orders and after saying “you’ll have to shoot me,” he eventually jumped back into his gold SUV and sped off at speeds up to 60 mph through city streets.
A few minutes later Dasent crashed his car near the Burlington Waterfront and ran. Violent crime task force members and Burlington Police flooded the area, and he was eventually spotted. Dasent continued to refuse to surrender, court records show.
Police used a Taser to strike him twice. They then used beanbags fired from a shotgun that struck the defendant and he began to comply with police orders to get on the ground near Spot on the Dock restaurant on King Street.
Burlington Det. Sgt. Mike Beliveau said Dasent began to make unsolicited statements, which were captured on his police body camera. Beliveau said “Dasent said unintelligible things to me and began to laugh to himself.”
He said Dasent made statements that he could not understand and then said, “So I clap them out. You understand what I just said. I shot two of them.”
Beliveau said Dasent went on to say, “I was gonna come up like I had a gun ... I gonna pretend I had a gun. If I knew it be you, I let you shoot me my boy.”
Beliveau said he had past dealings with Dasent, the most recent while investigating the shooting in City Hall Park last Wednesday night.
