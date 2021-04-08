Chittenden County prosecutors say they want an 18-year-old accused gunman, involved in a shooting inside a crowded University Mall, held as a danger to the community.
But they also want his criminal case transferred to juvenile court.
Tyshane Smith of Burlington, who fled to Florida after the Feb. 1 shooting, appeared briefly for his arraignment in Vermont Superior Court on Friday April 2.
Authorities have said the shooting may have been sparked by a gang-related confrontation. Smith fired at least five shots, three of them at the intended target before he fled with a group of 8 people, South Burlington Police said.
On Monday, the department said it has a lead on where the stolen handgun came from.
“It was acquired in an unreported crime in Winooski,” Police Chief Shawn Burke said. He did not elaborate.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms has been working with South Burlington Police since the day of the shooting.
A public defender entered not guilty pleas for Smith, who was arrested in Miami last month on the Vermont charges of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment, according to police.
Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George’s office filed a preliminary motion to transfer the criminal case to the Family Division to have Smith considered as a “youthful offender” and put his court proceedings behind closed doors.
He was arrested as an adult.
Deputy State’s Attorney Zachary J. Chen in his written motion did not elaborate on why the office was making the special request. It was unclear what, if any, kind of criminal record Smith, formerly of New Jersey, had collected.
Risk vs. age
George did not respond to a phone message seeking comment after the court hearing.
During the hearing, Deputy State’s Attorney Franklin Paulino, who was filling in for Chen, argued Smith needed to be held without bail as a danger to the community.
Paulino said there was a further risk of violence in the community and the evidence of guilt was great that Smith discharged a firearm at Gabriel Williams, 18, multiple times inside the crowded mall.
There were no known conditions to prevent further risk of violence by Smith, Paulino said.
Vermont Superior Court Judge Alison Arms agreed to hold Smith without bail.
Arms said Smith fired three times at Williams and then proceeded to run through the mall firing additional shots.
At least one bystander, Alexander Stokes, 18, was wounded, the judge noted. She said the incident was caught on several videos as it played out.
Arms also took under advisement the request to consider Smith a “youthful offender” and to transfer the case to Family Court.
She said she would have a hearing in adult court, where proceedings are public.
Authorities have said the shooting appears to involve two groups of youths, some of which are members of the Riverside Gang in Burlington.
The case
Detective Tanner Palermo said in a court affidavit that witnesses reported Smith had robbed Williams’ girlfriend and robbed a CBD store operated by the Williams family as well.
Smith left behind the 9-mm firearm believed used in the shooting as he fled the Dorset Street mall, which was busy with shoppers and diners, police said. More than 60 law enforcement officers in marked and unmarked police cruisers responded to the University Mall about 5:15 pm. Feb. 1, along with members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
The mall was shut down for several hours as law enforcement conducted a thorough grid search of the shopping complex seeking the gunman, his associates and possibly injured persons. Some employees and customers hid in closets, bathrooms and storage areas. Others fled to their vehicles causing major traffic congestion.
Smith was arrested on Feb. 25 after a massive nationwide search by federal, state, county and local law enforcement officials. He also faced a felony cocaine count in Florida, but that was dropped to allow the Chittenden County Sheriff’s Department to return Smith to Vermont on Thursday evening.
He was lodged at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans.
Law enforcement said Smith had tried to dispute his identity to investigators when arrested in Florida. The investigators used verification techniques, including fingerprints to confirm Smith’s identity.
Burke, as police chief, clearly was not happy with the move by George.
“I do not feel the case is suitable for Family Court,” Burke said on Friday. He said Smith “showed a complete indifference to the public” by firing multiple shots in a crowded mall.
Burke said on Monday he planned to reach out to George to discuss the case. In a subsequent interview Burke said he remains concerned, but understands prosecutors believe they have to follow the same process under the new law no matter how serious the charge.
The new Youthful Offender statute, which went into effect last July 1, was approved by the Legislature with little notice.
Transferring the adult case to Family Court would allow the shooting to be removed from Smith’s criminal record when he turns 22, officials said. Legislators did not want young criminals to be strapped for life for their crimes.
This is one of the latest major cases that George has opted to try to keep out of adult court. George declined to charge Isabel Seward, 16, of Atlanta, Georgia, in adult court after Vermont State Police said she killed two adults when her vehicle crossed the double yellow line on U.S. 7 in Charlotte and slammed into another car last September.
The Seward case ended up in Family Court where the final outcome remains unknown. State Police also did issue Seward a separate $220 ticket in traffic court for failing to stay in her lane during the double-fatal crash. Her mother paid the fine, court records show.
