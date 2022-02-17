A South Burlington man, Quang Le, 58, was arraigned in state court last week for possessing child pornography.
Le pleaded not guilty Feb. 8 to two felony counts of possession of child sexual abuse material in Vermont Superior Court in Chittenden County.
The charges stemmed from a criminal investigation by the Vermont Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
The task force received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about someone sharing images of child pornography through Facebook Messenger, which ultimately led investigators to Le, records show.
Vermont Superior Court judge A. Gregory Rainville’s order forbids Le to have any contact with minors and access to the internet and he imposed $2,000 appearance bond.
Homeland Security Investigations, Vermont State Police and the Burlington and South Burlington police departments assisted the attorney general’s office in the investigation.
