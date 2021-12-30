While the South Burlington School Board contemplates keeping police in schools or kicking them out, a staffing shortage may make the decision for them.
The district’s two school resource officers are down to one after gaps in the South Burlington police department forced Chief Shawn Burke to bring one of the officers back in-house.
“It’s always a tough decision to make because there’s things that the community wants and deserves, but our raw numbers just aren’t allowing for some of that,” Burke told South Burlington city councilors at a meeting Dec. 20.
With four vacancies, one officer out on injury leave and one deployed, Burke said he has to prioritize the essentials: staffing patrol and keeping a dispatcher in the dispatch center. That also means one school resource officer for now.
Brianne Williamson was previously stationed at South Burlington’s three elementary schools where she taught D.A.R.E. to fifth graders and participated in the community, like helping to coach Girls on the Run.
Now, she’s filling gaps on daytime patrols.
The remaining school resource officer, Sgt. Dennis Ward, is still stationed at South Burlington High School and Frederick H. Tuttle Middle School. That’s two school resource officers down in three years — in 2019, officer Andrew Traynor transitioned from youth services back to patrol and the position has not been revisited since the pandemic hit in 2020.
For over a year, the South Burlington school board has kept a standing agenda item to discuss anti-racism initiatives such as the impact of police in schools. Ward and Burke have joined to talk about the job, while students, parents and alumni have also tuned in, expressing a mix of support and opposition for having cops on campus.
Some have praised school resource officers as a step toward community policing, offering a connection to youth that’s more proactive than punitive. Others have argued that many students of color feel less safe with police officers walking around campus, in part due to alleged incidents of police brutality and the profession’s roots, growing out of slave patrols in the 1700s.
While conversations around public safety reform have smoldered for years, the discussion ignited in 2020 after the death of George Floyd, a Black Minneapolis man killed by a white police officer, who was found guilty of murder last spring.
“Students of color see (police officers) in a different light. These kids are used to seeing cops murder them — it may not be true, but that’s the perception,” school board member Travia Childs said last summer when they were still considering how to tackle the school resource officer question.
In recent months, the board voted to form a task force, led by member Alex McHenry, to study the officer role, survey the school community and staff, analyze police data and trends, and produce a report and recommendation within a year. Childs also volunteered to work with McHenry on the task force.
While the South Burlington school board contemplates the fate of police and staffing struggles dangle like the sword of Damocles, other school districts in Vermont have already taken steps to change how police interact with their schools.
Last February, Champlain Valley School District did not renew its contract with Shelburne Police to provide a school resource officer, and the Montpelier Roxbury School District board also voted to eliminate officers in its schools.
The Burlington school board followed soon after in April, eliminating one of two school resource officer positions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.