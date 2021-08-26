A South Burlington teenager faces charges of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment after state police said he pulled a firearm outside the Maplefields Store in Georgia.
Sam Ettouzar, 17, will have his case adjudicated in adult court and not behind closed doors as a juvenile in family court, the office of Franklin County State’s Attorney James Hughes ruled.
Ettouzar arrived at the store on U.S. 7 near exit 18 on Interstate 89 about 7:50 p.m. Thursday to sell a video camera to another man interested in the device — only the intended buyer maintained the item had been stolen from him earlier, state police said.
Troopers said the victim was trying to reclaim his missing property, but soon found a handgun being brandished at him.
The victim and friends said they had agreed to meet the suspect at the convenience store because he was reportedly selling a Go-Pro camera on Facebook Marketplace that had been stolen recently from the truck of one of the victims, Trooper Nicholas Olson reported.
Upon confronting the suspect with the information that it was their Go-Pro, the suspect grabbed the camera back and pulled a gun on the victim and his friends, Olson said.
Police later received a call that Ettouzar fled the scene in a black four-door older model VW Jetta with a white temporary registration plate.
The victims described the firearm to troopers as a black semi-automatic handgun. They said the suspect racked the slide of the handgun as he drew it from underneath his coat and then pointed it at them, police said.
Ettouzar was soon identified as the suspect after state police posted pictures from the scene.
The following day South Burlington Police Patrol Cpl. Sean Pope spotted him walking on a street and took him into custody.
After conferring with Hughes’ office the decision was made to treat the suspected gunman as an adult, police said. He was due in criminal court in St. Albans at 1 p.m. Monday.
Anyone with any additional information regarding the case is asked to contact state police at (802) 524-5993.
