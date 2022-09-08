South Burlington police are warning residents about a new wave of scams.
On Aug. 30, the department received two reports of the grandparent scam, where a scammer calls with news of a family member who has been in an accident or arrested.
Scammers then get their victims to withdraw a large amount of cash and hand it over to a courier. The victim is also told to not tell anybody what the money is for.
Multiple Vermonters fell for this scam this summer and lost thousands of dollars, police say.
The South Burlington Police Department also does not contact people about bail money for family members who have been arrested.
Police say if you get calls like this, make note of the phone number and contact them.
