South Burlington police seek suspect in armed robbery

South Burlington police are looking for a suspect in a late-night armed robbery at the Jolly convenience store at 977 Shelburne Road around 11:28 p.m. on Jan. 17.
Cash and cigarettes were stolen, and the suspect “displayed” a handgun to the clerk. The store clerk was unharmed.
The suspect was described as a white male, approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall with a slim build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black mask, black gloves and black shoes. Investigators are asking that anyone with information to contact Lt. Gregg Jager at gjager@southburningtonpolice.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.