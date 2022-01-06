South Burlington Police are asking the public to identify the person they say stole three coats from the Alpine Shop on Williston Road at approximately 2:43 p.m. on Nov. 22. Employees say the man came into the store and left the store without paying the clothing, valued at $1,057.
If you have any information, call Det. Tanner Palermo at 802-846-4842 or email tpalermo@southburlingtonpolice.org.
