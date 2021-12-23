South Burlington Police Department are looking for a white male with a thin build, wearing a blue and gray hooded sweatshirt or jacket, in connection with a Dec. 20 burglary at Shelburne Variety, 1855 Shelburne Road.
Police said around 4:27 a.m., a store employee said while she was opening the store somebody broke the glass door on the north side of the building.
The employee locked herself in the back room while the suspect stole cash from the safe and several cartons of cigarettes from behind the counter.
South Burlington Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Det. Tanner Palermo at 802-846-4842 or tpalermo@southburlingtonpolice.org.
