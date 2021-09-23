City police say that a report of an in-person assault in progress at South Burlington High School last week was actually a threat through virtual communication, but still forced a lockdown at two city schools.
Three juveniles were taken into custody after the high school and middle school campus on Dorset Street went into a lockdown Thursday following a 1:17 p.m. complaint of a student making threats, possibly with a weapon, South Burlington officials said.
The school district has removed the three high school students temporarily from attending classes as the investigation continues, according to Superintendent David Young and Principal Patrick Burke on Tuesday.
They said the district is working with the respective parents to ensure student learning continues for the involved students.
No court action had been taken as of Tuesday morning as police review the evidence and interviews.
Police Chief Shawn P. Burke said the reported threat involved weapons, specifically a gun and a knife, but no weapons had been recovered as of Monday.
No injuries were reported in the incident, police said.
“The investigation into this incident is still ongoing, it is anticipated that many other details will emerge as to the nature of the threat and the relationship of the involved parties,” Burke said in a statement Monday. He said officers worked on the case until 1 a.m. Friday before resuming in the morning.
The investigation continues
Burke told The Other Paper that police investigators secured search warrants from a judge for a backpack and a phone. He said nothing was found in the backpack.
Detective Cpl. Sarah Superneau said the search warrant for the seized cellphone was approved Monday, but police would not begin its in-house review of the device until at least Tuesday.
Young said Tuesday morning the latest information he’d received indicated the incident started at or near the high school auditorium and that several students fled across the joint parking lot to the Tuttle Middle School for safety reasons.
The middle school doors are locked during the day and officials moved quickly to respond, he said. At no point did anybody making possible threats get inside the middle school, Young said.
He said as middle school staff began to deal with the concerned high school students, city police arrived, supporting earlier reports that a student had called a parent, who called 911.
Chief Burke said the three teenagers who were “persons of interest” were found at the high school and were interviewed by detectives at the city police station.
Three potential victims also were identified, Chief Burke said. All six juveniles, all boys, knew each other.
“The threat did involve what appeared to be a weapon,” the chief said at the scene on Thursday.
He said he was aware of some initial rumors indicating it was a firearm, but police did not have early evidence to support that claim.
While speaking with reporters mid-afternoon Thursday, Chief Burke said investigators were still sorting out the case, which he said had a few layers.
“A student called a parent. The parent called 911. So, we have to work that chain of events back down,” the chief said.
Burke pledged police would review both the rules of criminal procedure and school district regulations to determine the extent of any permitted searches that might be undertaken to try to locate any weapon in backpacks and in the schools. Burke said he did not expect full police searches of the schools.
Chief Burke said there was no initial indication of the case being gang related — including the Riverside Avenue gang in Burlington that was one of two groups involved in a shooting inside the University Mall less than a mile north of the high school earlier this year.
The chief said when the report was received Thursday city police began working immediately with the school district and other law enforcement personnel, including the Vermont State Police. He said the school district determined that a lockdown of the schools was proper.
“Where I see the victory here is that the appropriate people were notified, we responded, no one was hurt and we are restoring the campus to order now,” he told reporters.
The school district issued a few statements during the afternoon to try to keep parents and others informed, superintendent Young said.
He said Tuttle Middle School administration received word that some students were being threatened by other students claiming to be armed. Both schools were put in lockdown, he said.
“After an initial investigation conducted by school and police officials, it was determined that the schools were secure, and thus the lockdown was lifted,” Young said.
Students were asked to remain in their classrooms, and out of an abundance of caution, the high school and middle school remained in session until 3:15 p.m., the normal dismissal time.
Regular after-school activities took place after the lockdown, Young said, and school was held the next day without interruption.
“I want to thank all of our students, staff and the South Burlington Police Department for their swift and professional assistance. The protocols we put in place to secure the school worked as planned. We worked to get communication out to families as soon as possible to let you know student(s) and staff were safe,” Young said in one message.
He said the district will keep families and staff updated, and school guidance staff will be ready to support students and staff in need.
