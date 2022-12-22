South Burlington police are looking for help in identifying several people in connection with thefts from motor vehicles along the Shelburne Road corridor, as well as over $1,200 in fraudulent credit card charges.
Anyone with information should contact officer Joanna Morse at 802-846-4843.
