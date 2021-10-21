South Burlington Police are looking for a man, described as 6-feet tall with a thin build and wearing a dark hoodie, who stabbed another man at 1197 Williston Road, Sunday, Oct. 10 around 11:30 p.m.
The victim told police he and a friend were standing outside of the building when an unknown man approached them. He told police he was stabbed once in the torso during a physical confrontation.
The man was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center, underwent surgery and is expected to recover fully, police said.
Detectives are looking for any potential witnesses. Contact Det. Cpl. Sarah Superneau at (802) 846-4158 or ssuperneau@southburlingtonpolice.org.
