On Jan. 21 around 5:30 p.m. a man robbed the People’s United Bank located at the intersection of Shelburne Road and Hannaford Drive, getting away with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was injured.
The suspect is described as white male, 6 feet and three inches tall, weighing 190 pounds, with brown hair and light facial hair. He was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and a dark winter-style beanie hat and green and brown gloves, possibly camouflage.
After spending a short period of time in the lobby, South Burlington Police said the man approached a teller and demanded money, reaching behind his back while making demands, suggesting he could be armed.
The suspect fled the bank in what police believe was a dark-colored SUV.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the South Burlington Police at (802) 846-41111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.