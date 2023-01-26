After executing a search warrant in connection with a retail theft at Lowes, police arrested Andre Martel, 38, of South Burlington, for retail theft, at a residence on Stonehenge Drive on Jan. 19.
Police say Martel stole items valued at more than $1,000 at Lowe’s on Jan. 12.
During the search, Leah Martel, 37, also of South Burlington, was cited for failure to appear on an earlier charge of driving under the influence.
