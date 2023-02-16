The South Burlington Police Department has cited a Hinesburg man in connection with a fatal October collision that killed a cyclist.
Richard Lewis, 69, of Hinesburg faces a charge of grossly negligent operation stemming from an incident on Oct. 15 when Lewis, driving near 1410 Hinesburg Road, struck Gerard Malavenda, 65, of Williston, with his car.
Malavenda was given medical care at the scene by the South Burlington Fire Department, which transported him to University of Vermont Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.
“An accomplished and seasoned bicyclist, Gerry had set out on a glorious Vermont day for a ride that would unfortunately be his last,” Malavenda’s obituary reads.
Lewis has been cited by the South Burlington police to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court on April 6.
He could not be reached for comment, and a message for his attorney, Brooks G. McArthur, was not immediately returned by press deadline.
South Burlington police worked with the Vermont State Police crash reconstruction process team at the scene, who shared their findings with the Chittenden County State’s Attorney.
After “extensive investigation and careful review,” police decided to charge Lewis, said South Burlington police Chief Shawn Burke.
“No further information will be released prior to Lewis’ arraignment,” Burke said.
