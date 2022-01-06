As South Burlington Police Chief Shawn Burke explained why body-worn cameras are good tools, he used a sports metaphor, and you don’t have to be a diehard Bills fan to understand.
“Think about how elite sports teams improve; it’s by watching film. There’s really nothing like it from an evidentiary standpoint,” Burke said. “From a transparency standpoint, I think it’s a strong message but it’s also inspiring confidence that we’re doing the right thing in the streets, serving our citizens or residents to the best of our capacity and their expectations.”
He chuckled when he noted he’s still relatively new to South Burlington, only hopping over from Burlington in 2018 to take the helm, but he’s wanted to upgrade the department’s tech at least since then.
This year he hopes to finally bring body-worn cameras to the South Burlington police force, although the price tag contributes to a 9 percent overall budget increase in police spending, weighing in at about $5.76 million. That’s almost half a million more than last year.
Why the move to body cameras? Why aren’t cruiser cameras sufficient?
Body cameras aid in one of the nine principles of law enforcement by securing public approval and respect, with benefits like better transparency, quicker resolution, corroborating evidence and training opportunities, according to the National Institute of Justice.
Opponents have raised concerns about the upfront and long-term costs, the extra burden on already over-burdened officers, and potential privacy issues.
About half of law enforcement agencies nationwide had implemented body-worn cameras by 2016, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Burlington has employed the technology since 2012 and Hinesburg since 2015, among many other Chittenden County towns. Vermont State Police followed suit in 2018, and Chittenden County Sheriff Kevin McLaughlin said his department hopes to be fully equipped with body-worn cameras by month’s end.
“I think it continues to send a message to the community that we are a progressive organization, one that embraces this technology and the transparency that it affords. Quite frankly, our employees have wanted them for a long time,” Burke said. “This will give anyone that’s curious kind of a unique insight into operations.”
Not all agencies are on board, however. The Williston Police Department, South Burlington’s neighbor and mutual aid partner, has not made the jump.
Williston Police Chief Patrick Foley is confident in his department’s cruiser cameras and said he will wait to see what the Legislature mandates before starting the conversation around body-worn cameras.
“I think down the road, they’ll probably end up mandating local municipalities to have them, but we rely on the cruiser videos. They seem to be working good,” Foley said.
Neither the state nor federal government mandate body-worn cameras, although in 2020 the Legislature passed a statewide policy regulating their use.
While commissioner of the Vermont Department of Safety Mike Schirling believes body-worn cameras are the best practice for officers responding in emergencies, he said the high cost to implement and maintain the equipment creates a barrier to a statewide mandate.
He also noted that, like with any technology, it’s subject to malfunction. “Cameras do not always capture the full view of an event in the same way human eyes do,” although he argued the benefits of the tech outweigh potential negative effects.
The price tag is one of the reasons South Burlington hasn’t upgraded until now, although the body cameras are not the biggest chunk of the proposed budget. The “monster” in the increase, as Burke described, are three new dispatch consoles that will cost the city about a quarter million dollars. The department will initially use its federal pandemic recovery dollars to invest in the consoles.
An effort to regionalize emergency dispatch, led by former South Burlington city manager Kevin Dorn before he retired, put the dispatch consoles on hold for a couple years, Burke added. Then the pandemic seemed to put everything on hold.
“But now we’re at a stop sign on that road,” he said. Both technologies, cameras and consoles, are at the end of their lives and the upgrades are likely integrable should the regional dispatch effort succeed.
Another upgrade Burke hopes to secure in the next budget will make the department a little greener. His pitch for hybrid police cruisers is in line with the city council’s climate action initiatives, even though the cost per car is a little higher.
For 40 body cameras, each one licensed and assigned to an officer, 12 cruiser cameras and taser replacements, the department is asking for $90,000.
Each cruiser camera automatically turns on when the blue lights flash or if the car is in a crash, but additionally, if the cruiser camera turns on, the driver’s body camera will automatically come alive. If an officer arrives on scene and a fellow officer’s body-worn camera is running, the camera will sense the other and automatically turn on.
Officers will have to remember to turn their camera on if responding to a normal service call, but Burke said it’s a simple process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.